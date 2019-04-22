Pankaj Tripathi on filming experience of '83 and the challenges in preparing for his role as Man Singh

With standout performances in films like Newton and Stree and in web series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi has become a household name. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, alongside Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Tripathi will don the role of cricket team manager Man Singh and at a recent media interaction, he shared a few details about the film and his role. "The filming experience is wonderful. We just came back from Dharamshala. We practiced there and we got along very well with the cast and crew. This film will be a big entertaining spectacle," Tripathi said.

Man Singh played a very crucial role in the Indian Cricket Team led by Kapil Dev but there is isn't enough research material about Singh. So when Tripathi was asked about his preparation he replied, "It a difficult role for me so the research is still going on. I'm going to meet him (Man Singh) soon in Hyderabad."

After doing diverse roles in Bollywood, Pankaj will soon make his debut in Hollywood too. He has completed a film but he has to keep it under wraps but he's hopeful the film will be released soon. Apart from '83, which is scheduled for release on 10 April 2020, Tripathi will be seen in Drive, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar, Super 30 and Panga this year.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 12:25:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.