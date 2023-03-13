The 95th Academy Awards were indeed a happy ceremony. Unlike the Oscars 2022 that shook the nation, this one dazzled, particularly for Indians. The biggest event of the year for cinema, Oscars 2023 had multiple highlights, with Everything Everywhere All At Once becoming the expected bummer, but it was a show that Indians will never forget either. Here are the most extraordinary and extravagant highlights of the show:

Deepika Padukone

Yes, she was one of the highlights of Oscars 2023. She dazzled and mesmerized in a stunning black gown and fans couldn’t stop cheering for her as she made her appearance on the Academy stage.

Even her contemporary Kangana Ranaut had some great things to say about her. She tweeted- “ How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏 https://t.co/J0L2RFuicH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu dances its way to victory

RRR completes a year this month and the film was alive in the minds and souls of people ever since it was seen. The song Naatu Naatu, after winning the Golden Globe award, now won the Oscars for the Best Original Score.

Rihanna’s aching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The singing sensation, who’s expecting, sang the song Lift Me Up and paid homage to the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther actress Danai Gurira introduced the performance and spoke about Boseman. She also called Rihanna “royalty in her own right.”

The Elephant roars

The documentary The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian film (documentary) to win an Academy Award. The documentary, which centres an orphaned elephant in the care of a couple at the Mudumalai National Park, is the first Indian documentary to win in this category and the third ever nominated. Guneet Monga, who was the producer of the film, dropped a photo from the 95th Academy Awards, where The Elephant Whisperers team can be seen accepting their trophy.

The post was shared by the caption, “Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is her. Let’s go! Jai hind.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big

With seven awards, the awards season Cinderella was the Oscars’ big winner. Capping a huge haul at Hollywood’s biggest night, the movie won best picture to close the night.

Going into the night with 11 nods, the film helmed by the duo known as the Daniels also picked up awards for best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), best director, best original screenplay and best film editing.

Lady Gaga’s surprise for fans

The “Hold My Hand” singer wasn’t expected at the show but was confirmed as a performer Sunday. She was among the late arrivals on the Oscars’ champagne-colored carpet.

Producers had initially cited her schedule on the “Joker” sequel as the reason she couldn’t perform.

The superstar could win her second Academy Award if the “Top Gun: Maverick” track wins best original song Sunday.

Brendan Fraser

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/rWIHrR9BS9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Fraser’s journey is complete. He’s an Oscar winner, after the performance of his lifetime. Fraser won Best Actor for “The Whale” on Sunday at the Oscars, the crowd at the Dolby Theater erupting in what seemed like one of the loudest ovations of the night when he was announced.

“I started in this business 30 years ago. Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” an emotional Fraser said. “I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgment.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.