India’s night at the Oscars 2023 has started off with a win. The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves won the Best Documentary Short Subject Award at the prestigious event. The documentary, which centres an orphaned elephant in the care of a couple at the Mudumalai National Park, is the first Indian documentary to win in this category and the third ever nominated. Guneet Monga, who was the producer of the film, dropped a photo from the 95th Academy Awards, where The Elephant Whisperers team can be seen accepting their trophy.

The post was shared by the caption, “Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is her. Let’s go! Jai hind.”

Take a look at Guneet Monga’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)



The post received a heart-warming reaction from stars, with Priyanka Chopra posting a video from her home where she is watching the Academy Awards live. The Quantico star shared a short clip of the moment when Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves were seen going to the stage to receive the award.

Apart from Priyanka, Kal Penn, RRR star Shriya Saran, producer Ekta Kapoor and several other celebrities shared congratulatory messages. “So happy for you, congratulations!!!,” wrote Kal Penn. Huma Qureshi reacted with a string of red-heart emojis, while Ekta Kapoor commented, “Woooooooaaaahhhh”.

The Elephant Whisperers follows the lives of the indigenous couple Bomman and Belli and their bond with an orphaned elephant Raghu. The film follows the strong relationships forged between the characters and another little jumbo who later enters the scene- Ammu. The film is the first Indian production to win at the Oscars. The Elephant Whisperers has been streaming on Netflix since 22 December.

Apart from Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was also nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film, but lost out to Navalny.

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the award for the Best Original Song. Introduced on stage by Deepika Padukone, the chartbuster was performed live at the Academy Awards.

The performance won a standing ovation at the Oscars.

