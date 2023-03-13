Meeting the high expectations for the performance of the hit RRR track ‘Naatu Naatu‘, the singing duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the stage on fire at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. Along with a squadron of dancers, the singers aced the lyrical composition by MM Keeravaani by keeping recreating their vocals from the original soundtrack, only to send the audiences into a frenzy. The performance also received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While composer Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheered from the crowd, Sipligunj and Bhairava led the group of dancers for a high-octane performance, leaving the global audience satisfied to watch the “hook” steps translated on the stage.

Take a look:

#NaatuNaatu live performance gets standing ovation at #Oscars This is the first time that a song from an Indian film was performed at the Academy Awards😍#RRRMovie #NaatuNaatuSong #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/3qr6j7vv4X — Aswini Santra 1998 🇮🇳 (@as22sa98) March 13, 2023

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories and cheered for the song. Sharing a clip of the performance as she tuned into her television to catch the award show, Priyanka wrote, “Wohooo!!! Amazing! #rrr #standingovation (clapping hands emoji). @theacademy (pleading face, red heart, national flag folding hands emojis)”

Speaking about the high-energy performance, one can see the ‘dance-till-you-narrative’ perfectly portrayed on the stage as the dancers groove to the song with more colourful costumes than the original one.

It is pertinent to note that the performance came shortly after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song as “the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar” amid loud cheers and claps.

Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar

In a proud moment for the country, RRR‘s Naatu Naatu has won the Oscar in the Best Song category, to become the first song from any Indian film to bag the feat. Beating other nominees in the category, the song from SS Rajamouli’s directorial epic was previously nominated in the Best Original Song category and hopes were high since then.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻 No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻 Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

Music director MM Keeravaani who was joined by lyricist Chandrabose on the stage received the award with a ‘Namaste’.

