Oscars Awards 2023: India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Film
Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers brings Oscar to India. The documentary won Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.
Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested ‘Haulout‘, ‘How Do You Measure a Year‘, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect‘ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’ to scoop the trophy.
The film’s director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga went up on stage to pick the golden statue. The film is available on Netflix. ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘ depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga. The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. In her winning speech, Gonsalves dedicated the award to her family and her motherland India.
(With added inputs from agencies)
