On Karan Johar's birthday, Netflix India announces collaboration with filmmaker, BBC India for a dating show

On Karan Johar 47th birthday, Netflix India announced yet another collaboration with the filmmaker, the first being the short-film anthology, Lust Stories. Netflix India took to social media to to announce a new dating show which it will be producing along with BBC Studios India. The show will be hosted by Karan, who has also hosted a radio programme called Calling Karan, where he dished out advice on love and relationships.

This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by @karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix!@BBCStudiosIndia pic.twitter.com/edK73FeDrU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

While the details of dating show are yet to be revealed, Karan jetted off to New York to ring in his 47th birthday with friends and family. Known be at the helm of some of the most popular Hindi films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, the Dharma Productions' head is also responsible for launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

On the film front, Karan will be next directing the multi starrer Takht which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. He has a few releases like Good News, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Shershaah, Brahmastra which he is set to produce.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 15:27:20 IST

