Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film postponed to summer of 2020, announces Ayan Mukerji

Dharma Productions' multi-starrer project Brahmastra, which was initially expected to clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, will now release in summer 2020. Ayan Mukerji shared his statement via his social media account.

He wrote that he wanted to create the project since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and "offer the country" a film which was "amazing and next level" in its story, characters as well as visual effects. The director explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.



View this post on Instagram Release Date 💥 #brahmastra A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on Apr 27, 2019 at 3:09am PDT

Brahmastra, which is touted to be the first instalment in a trilogy, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Naagin-fame actress Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role. Telugu star Nagarjuna is also part of the cast. This film will mark his return to Bollywood after a gap of 15 years.

The fantasy drama has been called the most ambitious project of Mukerji so far. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The makers had released the official logo of the film in March at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

Besides Hindi, the film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 16:49:27 IST

