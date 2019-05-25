You are here:

Karan Johar turns 47: Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora wish filmmaker on his birthday

FP Staff

May 25, 2019 13:39:24 IST

Karan Johar jetted off to New York to ring in his 47th birthday with friends and family. However, his friends from industry have flooded his social media handle with birthday wishes.

Known be at the helm of some of the most popular Hindi films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, the Dharma Productions' head is also responsible for launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Check out what some actors had to say to him on his birthday:

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true everyday! https://t.co/DrnEaYgAry

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, took to social media to wish Karan.

Sonali Bendre shared a throwback photo with Karan and his father Yash Johar and mentioned in her wish that the late filmmaker would have been proud of him.

Karan had recently visited Rishi Kapoor in the US, who is being treated for cancer.

Farah Khan shared a still from the sets of Student of the Year during the filming of the 'Radha' song .


View this post on Instagram

Happy happy birthday dearest @karanjohar

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 13:39:24 IST

