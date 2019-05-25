You are here:

Karan Johar turns 47: Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora wish filmmaker on his birthday

Karan Johar jetted off to New York to ring in his 47th birthday with friends and family. However, his friends from industry have flooded his social media handle with birthday wishes.

Known be at the helm of some of the most popular Hindi films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, the Dharma Productions' head is also responsible for launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Check out what some actors had to say to him on his birthday:

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true everyday! https://t.co/DrnEaYgAry

— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 25, 2019

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2, took to social media to wish Karan.

Blessed with (and by) the best thank u for believing in me, happy birthday @karanjohar ❤️ love u the most! pic.twitter.com/G8vmUVcgti — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) May 25, 2019

Sonali Bendre shared a throwback photo with Karan and his father Yash Johar and mentioned in her wish that the late filmmaker would have been proud of him.

Happy birthday, Karan! Yash ji would've been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you! @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/hgFXxpkhtd — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Here’s wishing you loads of love, loads of reasons to smile and health and happiness always.

Xoxo ❤ #HappyBirthday #Ting #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/ZcMNe3t5EL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2019

Moment etched in time: exactly like your youth, style and effervescence. YEAAAH!!! Happy birthday @karanjohar Have a grand day and Toodles for now. pic.twitter.com/l1Nx1kWOHP — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 25, 2019

Karan had recently visited Rishi Kapoor in the US, who is being treated for cancer.

This is wishing @karanjohar a very Happy Birthday . God Bless! You are such a riot to sit with and listen. Enjoy New York! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday to the creator of some of the most beautiful romances we've ever seen. Can't wait to write some more with you, @karanjohar. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 25, 2019

Farah Khan shared a still from the sets of Student of the Year during the filming of the 'Radha' song .



View this post on Instagram Happy happy birthday dearest @karanjohar A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 24, 2019 at 10:50pm PDT

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 13:39:24 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.