Sidharth Malhotra begins military training for Vikram Batra biopic, tentatively titled Kargil’s Sher Shah

Sidharth Malhotra, who has two releases this year in Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan, has begun prepping for Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic. Produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala, the film is tentatively titled Kargil’s Sher Shah.

According to a press release, "Sidharth along with cast was training on army drills and learnt the use of military weapons. This training is to get the body language and army etiquettes correct." It is further reported that the actor will begin shooting from the first week of May starting with Chandigarh followed by Palampur, which is Batra’s hometown. The film will be extensively shot in North India for 70 days across the regions of Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The upcoming biopic is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War in Kashmir between India and Pakistan, reports Times Now.

Sidharth recently wrapped up the shoot of, Jabariya Jodi which is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie is based on the tradition of groom kidnapping, prevalent in the state of Bihar and will release on 12 July.

His next release in Milap Zaveri's action thriller Marjaavaan. The movie is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and will also feature Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 14:31:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.