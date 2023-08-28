Despite facing stiff competition from Gadar 2 and new arrival Dream Girl 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 managed to hold well in its third weekend at the box office. The social dramedy earned around Rs 9.50 crore in its last three days and currently stands with grand total of approximately Rs 136 crore.

With this, the film has emerged as the sixth-highest-grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 456.05 crore*), The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore ), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 149.50 crore*). OMG 2 has surpassed Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore) to achieve this feat.

OMG 2 will enjoy a free run at the box office until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega-budget pan-India thriller Jawan. Looking at the current scenario, we can expect the Amit Rai directorial will end its theatrical run at around Rs 145 crore.

In a recent interaction with Firstpost, lead actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the film receiving an A certificate and said, “It was disappointing. The people we have made the film for won’t be able to see it, the age group between 12 and 18, UAE gave 12+ certificate. I’m not saying only on the basis of its box-office collections, that more audiences will lead to more ticket sales, I’m talking about the message the film is trying to reflect, the purpose with which we have made it. Commercial success can follow, but the voice of the film and the filmmaker, which is directed towards parents and teenagers, shouldn’t remain a taboo, the discussion should continue. How we can implement this message into our education system is a different question, at least people should be able to sit together and watch the film. They should try to understand the perspective. A doctor says in one scene to me that don’t try to be a father to your son because you’re already one, try to be his friend. He’s thwarted by guilt because he knows you’re aware of what he has done. So the A certificate was disappointing.”