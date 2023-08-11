Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Arun Govil

Director: Amit Rai

Despite being the most populated country in the world, the discussion about sex or sex education is still considered a topic of debate or insensitive in many parts of India. So, when I came to know that OMG 2 deals with the issue of sex education, there was instant curiosity in my mind. Undoubtedly, it’s a sensitive topic and while one would applaud makers for their bold attempt but there’s always a high chance of facing a backlash due to poor execution. However, looking at Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi & Yami Gautam Dhar starrer, we can say that film has managed to put across its message in a convincing and entertaining way.

Talking about the plot, it revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who is in court to fight a case against his son’s school along with people, who misinformed him about sex. He also files a case against himself as he couldn’t understand his son.

He faces a tough opponent in the form of lawyer Kamini (Yami Gautam Dhar) and during this legal battle Kanti points out the importance of sex education in the society and how it helps to shape the mindset and behaviour of an individual.

Writer-director Amit Rai masterfully pens each and every scene along with top-class direction, that keeps the narrative engaging. Talking about the performances, the film completely belongs to Pankaj Tripathi, who shines in each and every frame with his effortless and innocent portrayal of Kanti. Akshay’s character as the messenger of Lord Shiva seems to be an extended cameo. However, the actor impresses with his expressions and dialogues and delivers one of his best performances in recent times. Yami Gautam as Kamini is superb. She is blunt, straightforward and hits the chord every time.

OMG 2 is a film, which should be watched by the audience of all the age groups as it delivers a social message, which is the need of the hour across the nation.

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

OMG 2 will hit the screens on 11 August