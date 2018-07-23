NTR biopic: Rakul Preet Singh might play veteran actress Sridevi in Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati starrer

Rakul Preet Singh, who last appeared in the 2018 action-thriller Aiyaari, could be next seen in the highly anticipated NTR biopic playing late screen legend Sridevi, according to a report by DNA.

However, another Deccan Chronicle report stated that Rakul Preet might not be able to take the project up due to lack of dates. “Rakul was approached for the role and the actress was elated to be part of the project. However, the date clash could be a problem. But things are still in the nascent stage and it’s premature to comment,” a source informed Deccan Chronicle. There is no official word on this development yet.

Rakul had spoken to Indo-Asian News Service regarding her upcoming Bollywood film opposite Ajay Devgn,“We are 50 percent through the film, so the audience will be able to see the film really soon and then I have bunch of south Indian films. I am working on three Tamil films and one Telugu film .” Her current projects include Selvaraghavan's NGK alongside Suriya and Karthi-starrer Dev.

Deepika Padukone was also reportedly approached to pay Sridevi in the film.

Sridevi, in her younger days, had featured in around 14 films with NTR, including Vetagadu, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdhary and Kondaveeti Simham.

The NTR biopic is being helmed by Krish, who is also directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film will feature NTR's son Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 13:47 PM