Kangana Ranaut reportedly in talks to star in Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next film

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly been in negotiation to be the leading lady of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming project. Although the actress is still working on her period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she might take up the Bareilly Ki Barfi director's film next, according to a report by DNA.

Tiwari along with her husband Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Dangal might work on this project together. The duo had earlier collaborated on Bareilly Ki Barfi, on which Nitesh worked as a writer while Ashwiny marked her directorial debut.

Earlier, Firstpost had reported that Alia Bhatt is in talks to play the leading role in another one of Ashwiny's projects. In an interview with PTI Bhatt had confirmed the news saying, "Yes, I have met her for something that I am really interested in and hopefully it will all work out. I am really excited about working with her. It's a very nice script."

Kangana, on the other hand, has also begun shoot for her upcoming comedy with Rajkummar Rao, Mental Hai Kya. Rao had announced the beginning of filming on Twitter recently.

