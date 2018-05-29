NTR biopic, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, to be helmed by director Krish: 'Shooting will start from July'

The NTR biopic, which will feature actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role of his late father and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was launched with much fanfare on 29 March. The highly anticipated event took place at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad and it was presided over by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Originally, the film was to be directed by Teja, who at the launch event said he was thrilled to be chosen to direct the prestigious project. However, for reasons yet unknown, Teja opted out of the project even before it could go on the floors.

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

The industry grapevine is that he chose to exit over creative differences with Balakrishna, who wanted the film to be made a certain way. Following Teja’s exit, rumours made the rounds that veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao was approached with the offer which he declined. It is worth mentioning that Rao was one among the many popular personalities who attended the film’s launch, and he had said both Balakrishna and Teja should be extremely blessed to be part of this project. After Rao turned down the offer, Balakrishna handed over the film’s reins to filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, who has been officially signed to direct the project.

On the occasion NTR’s birth anniversary on 28 May, the makers formally announced Krish being signed as the new director for the project. On being chosen for the project, Krish told Firstpost: “I grew up watching NTR’s films. Today, to get an opportunity to make a film on his life means a lot to me. I consider it my life’s biggest honour and I’ll work really hard to live up to all the expectations on this project.”

Talking more about the project, he said: “NTR was a human phenomenon. There was nobody else like him and that’s what truly makes him special. The script work is still going on and we plan to commence shooting from July. As of now, the plan is to release the film for Sankranti festival next year.” It’s worth mentioning that Krish and Balakrishna had previously worked on Telugu period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, which released for Sankranti last year.

On handing over the baton to Krish to direct the project, Balakrishna said he has placed immense faith in the former. “Not just Telugu people but the whole country is looking forward to NTR biopic. I have worked with Krish in Gauthamiputra Satakarni and I know he has it in him to do full justice to this project,” Balakrishna told reporters on Monday (28 May).

Being jointly produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati, the film will have music by MM Keeravani. While Santhosh Thundiyil will crank the camera, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will take care of editing.

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 12:49 PM