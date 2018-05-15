Nandamuri Balakrishna puts NTR biopic on hold after director Teja opted out due to creative differences

The grand launch of the NTR biopic was held at Ramakrishna Studios on 29 March with Nandamuri Balakrishna who was roped in to reprise the role of his legendary dad Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Leading producers, actors and politicians including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took part in the first-day shoot. But within a few days, the film’s director Teja started witnessing creative differences with Balakrishna.

“Besides NTR’s iconic image, Teja also had a few scenes showcasing the grey shades of the veteran actor but Balakrishna was against the director’s idea. Teja’s intention is to make an authentic biopic on NTR but Balakrishna wanted the film to be a treat to the legions of fans and there shouldn’t be any scenes hurting their sentiments. Teja doesn’t want to compromise in portraying the personal life of NTR. For Balakrishna, such things are needless in a biopic. Due to creative differences, Teja walked out of the film," said a source close to the team.

Teja and Balakrishna finalised veteran MM Keeravani to compose music and Santhosh Thundiyil who cranked the camera for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

As Teja walked out, Balakrishna approached many directors including Raghavendra Rao but all of them had their own inhibitions. “Raghavendra Rao told Balakrishna that he could help him in the story and screenplay department but politely opted out of the responsibility to direct the film," added the source.

As Balakrishna is one of the producers of the film along with Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati, the Lion actor is also contemplating the idea of directing the biopic but he does not want to rush things. Sources say that Balakrishna is also in talks with a few directors including his Gauthamiputra Sathakarini director Krish to helm the biopic and in the meantime, he is planning to act in a commercial potboiler with Khaidi No. 150 director VV Vinayak.

Balakrishna and VV Vinayak had previously worked together in the 2002 Telugu blockbuster Chennakesava Reddy. C Kalyan, who produced Jai Simha with Balakrishna, is likely to bankroll the new film and talks are on with Shriya Saran to play the female lead.

Shriya and Balakrishna have worked together in three films including Gauthamiputra Sathakarini, Paisa Vasool and Chennakesava Reddy. In various interactions, Shriya had mentioned that Balakrishna is her lucky charm so if all goes well, the untitled VV Vinayak film would be their fourth collaboration.

“Post her wedding, Shriya hasn’t any signed any projects but she is quite excited about Balakrishna-VV Vinayak film and the actress is likely to soon sign the dotted line," says our source.

C Kalyan is planning to start Balakrishna-VV Vinayak film with a pooja event by the end of this month and the principal shoot will begin in June. The shoot of VV Vinayak film will be wrapped up by the end of this year and Balakrishna is planning to use the schedule break time to fine-tune the script work of his dad’s biopic. If Balakrishna cannot find a proper director, he will direct the biopic himself.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 14:36 PM