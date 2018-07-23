You are here:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Sonu Sood's first look from Kangana Ranaut's period drama revealed

FP Staff

Jul,23 2018 12:46:33 IST

A new picture of Sonu Sood's Sadashiv Narain Rao, from Kangana Ranaut's much awaited period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is slated to hit the screens on 25 January 2019, has been released.

Sonu Sood as Sada. Instagram /@mw_india

Sonu Sood as Sadashiv Narain Rao. Instagram/@mw_india

Sood is shown peering at a subject outside the frame, a 'Shiv Tripund tilak' painted on his wrinkled forehead . The actor looks every bit of a Maratha warrior in a crimson outfit, completed with a turban, stringed beads hanging from either sides.

The actor has begun his preparations for the role. "It's challenging to play a real life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within. I'm sure when you're working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best," Sonu had earlier said in a statement given to News18

In April, another set of images had surfaced online from the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi where he was spotted in a black costume.

Sonu Sood on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Twitter/@SimplyAminaxx

Sonu Sood on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Twitter/@SimplyAminaxx

This will mark the third outing for the actor in a historical drama after Ashutosh Gowariker's 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar and Shaheed-E- Azam, directed by Sukumar Nair.

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, who will be essaying the role of Ramachandra Pandurang Tope, popularly known as Tatya Tope, who aided Rani Laxmibai in reasserting her control over Gwalior and free it from the clutches of the British, an Indian Express report stated.

 

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 12:46 PM

