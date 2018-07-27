NGK: Suriya's upcoming political thriller postponed from Diwali release after director Selvaraghavan's surgery

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that Suriya’s highly anticipated political action thriller NGK has been postponed from Diwali release after the film’s director, Selvaraghavan, recently underwent an appendix surgery.

Talking to Firspost, NGK’s producer SR Prabhu said: "Yes, it’s true that Selvaraghavan has undergone a surgery but he is all set to resume the shoot of the film from Monday. We will be monitoring the shoot progress and confirm our release plans". In the second poster of NGK released for Suriya’s birthday, the ‘Diwali release’ tag was missing, and now it’s almost confirmed that the film’s release has been pushed to December.

The team selected the Christmas weekend because Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is releasing on 29 November. Christmas is the last big opening weekend before Pongal 2019 which is heavily crowded with many biggies including Viswasam, Yatra, and NTR biopic. To clear the needless rumor on the internet, Selvaraghavan also tweeted "Hi friends. It was a simple medical procedure. I'm perfectly fine and have resumed work. Shooting for #NGK will start in next couple of days. Once again thank you all for your love and concern".

Hi friends. It was a simple medical procedure. I'm perfectly fine and have resumed work. Shooting for #NGK will start in next couple of days. Once again thank you all for your love and concern. — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) July 26, 2018

Praveen KL, the editor of the film, told us that the first person who asked Selvaraghavan to not worry about Diwali release plan was SR Prabhu. "Generally, producers would pressurize their directors to complete the work on time. But Prabhu sir asked Selvaraghavan to not worry much and strongly took a decision without thinking much on the business aspects. As the shoot will be resumed on Monday, any producer would ask the director to speed up things but Prabhu is an exception and proved that he is a great human being. My respect for him has increased now ", said the National Award winning editor.

Praveen also added "The film is shaping up really well, fans are going to watch a different Suriya sir in NGK. One can definitely expect a considerable change from his trademark expressions and dialogue delivery”. Sources say that Selvaraghavan has completed around 60% of the shoot but as a team, NGK has decided to not rush things and they don't want to deliver a half-baked product to the audiences.

"The Kollywood shutdown against the digital service providers is another factor behind the delay of NGK. As the post-production works were put on hold, they have to work really hard for the Diwali release but considering the health condition of Selvaraghavan and the end product of the film, Christmas is a tentative release plan for now", said a source close to the team.

In NGK, Suriya is said to be playing a rebel who wants to change the political system. NGK is actually abbreviation of Nanda Gopalan Kumaran, Suriya’s name in the film. Besides the Tamil version, NGK will also have a simultaneous release in Telugu with the same title. Nanda Gopala Krishna is the character name of Suriya in the Telugu version.

Sai Pallavi of Premam fame and Rakul Preet Singh are playing pivotal roles in NGK. In an earlier interaction to Firstpost, Rakul said that her character in the film has several layers and Selvaraghavan is extracting the best performance from her.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with Suriya and Selvaraghavan in many hit films in the past, is composing the music for NGK, and Sivakumar Vijayan of Irudhi Suttru fame is handling the cinematography.

The sudden delay in NGK's release is actually a huge advantage for Vijay's Sarkar which will be the one and only preference to all the theater owners in Tamil Nadu, but our sources say the one or two mid-budget films might soon join the Diwali race.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 12:59 PM