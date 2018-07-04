Ajith's Viswasam postponed to Pongal or Sakranti 2019, won't clash with Vijay's Sakrar, Surya's NGK on Diwali

The producers of Thala Ajith-starrer Viswasam have decided to release the film on Pongal/Sankranti 2019 in Tamil and Telugu. When the project was announced, they had planned it as a grand Diwali release but because of the two-month strike of Tamil Film Producers Council, the team is now eyeing another big festival weekend (Pongal 2019). As Viswasam is out of the Diwali battle, only Vijay-starrer Sarkar and Suriya-starrer NGK will clash at the box office.

Director Siva, who delivered two hits Veeram and Vedalam with Ajith, wants to make sure that Viswasam turns out to be a profitable venture for all the buyers. Last year, the director’s magnum opus action thriller film Vivegam with Ajith did not yield the desired result at the box office and the word of mouth was also largely negative.

In the two consecutive Hyderabad and Rajahmundry schedules, Siva completed a lighthearted comedy stunt sequence, two songs and 40 percent of the shoot of Viswasam. Earlier this week, the team started another month-long schedule in Hyderabad.

The film’s stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan told Firstpost that Viswasam will have seven stunt sequences and the film will be an emotional action thriller like Siva’s debut Tamil film Siruthai. “The film is shaping out really well. As usual, Ajith sir refuses to use dupe for action sequences and all I can say is that Viswasam will be on the lines of Siruthai (remake of SS Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu) in which Karthi played a dual role," said the stunt choreographer

National Award-winning actor Thambi Ramaiah also heaps praise on Ajith for his dedication at the shooting spot of Viswasam. In the film, Thambi Ramaiah plays Ajith’s maternal uncle. “I’m sure that Viswasam will be a blockbuster at the box office mainly because of the dedication of Siva and Ajith. I’ve noticed that Siva is one of the very few filmmakers who always think about cinema and wants his producers to be happy. Ajith sir had multiple injuries but still, he strains himself to achieve perfection in dance sequences,"said Thambi Ramaiah at the audio launch of his directorial film.

Sources say that Viswasam will also have a simultaneous release in Telugu. “Though the story is set in Madurai and Theni backdrop, the predominant portions of the film are being shot in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Director Siva believes that the film will perform well at the Tollywood box office so the team is also planning to release the dubbed Telugu version on Sankranti”, says a source close to the team.

Viswasam has three leading comedy actors including Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah. The latest one to join in the crew is veteran comedy actor Vivek who shares a close rapport with Ajith for the last two decades. They have acted in many blockbuster films together. Nayanthara plays the romantic interest of Ajith in Viswasam. Since the shoot of Chiranjeevi-starrer, period action flick, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also progressing in Hyderabad, the actress is juggling between the two films.

Currently, Siva is shooting scenes featuring Ajith in the usual salt and pepper look but there is another surprise changeover for the actor in the film which will be revealed very soon. Music composer Imman, who is known for hit rural songs, has teamed up with Ajith for the first time in Viswasam and has delivered three songs to the team. In the ongoing Hyderabad schedule, Siva is planning to shoot a peppy folk number featuring both Ajith and Nayanthara.

The team will wrap up the shoot of Viswasam in November and complete the post-production work by the second week of December so that the producers will have enough time to get ready for a grand Pongal/Sankranti release in Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 10:11 AM