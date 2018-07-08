Yatra teaser: Mammootty returns to Tollywood after nearly two decades with YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic

Yatra, starring Mammootty, joins the list of biopics taking over Indian cinema this year and the first teaser of the film hints at a promising watch. Based on Andhra Pradesh's late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the film brings forth the story of the ambitious yet controversial politician.

The teaser kickstarts with a powerful monologue from Rajasekhara Reddy about his dream and the historical 'padayatra', the yatra in which the CM walked across the state and also the one which is said to have played a major role in his election.

The critically acclaimed actor's mannerisms look very similar to Reddy's in the teaser but the film will reveal to what extent. So far, the teaser shows a dramatised version of the politician's vision.

Several concerns were raised about corruption when YSR served as CM between 2004-09. He passed away due to a tragic helicopter crash in 2009. Therefore, Yatra is already in the news for being based on the life and times of such a controversial figure.

Also starring Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Anasuya among others, Yatra is directed by Mahi V Raghav. Composer K has provided the score of the film.

The upcoming Telugu film is said to release in early January 2019 and will have Mammootty return to Tollywood nearly after two decades.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 18:47 PM