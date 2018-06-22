Suriya's NGK confirmed for 2018 Diwali release; Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi cast as female leads

It has already been reported that superstar Suriya's upcoming movie is a collaboration with filmmaker Selvaraghavan and is titled NGK. The poster of the movie was released in March and the full form of NGK is rumoured to Nanda Gopalan Kumaran.

On the movie's poster, Suriya was seen in a colourful avatar with a thick beard and strongly resembled a young Che Guevara. This gave rise to speculations that Suriya will be playing a rebel leader in NGK. While the movie was confirmed to be a Diwali release, the recent Kollywood strike hinted that the film could miss the festival release date.

But after AR Murugadoss confirmed Vijay’s Sarkar for this Diwali, Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to reconfirm that NGK will also be a Diwali release.

NGK stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as the leading ladies. It is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

NGK’s art director, Vijay Murugan, constructed a massive set worth Rs 3 crore to recreate Ambasamudram, a town in south of Tamil Nadu. More than 220 workers toiled day and night to construct the set. Sivakumar Vijayan, the cinematographer who received critical acclaim for his work in Irudhi Suttru and Iraivi, is cranking the camera for NGK. Selvaraghavan's frequent collaborator, Yuvan Shankar Raja, is composing the music.

After NGK, Suriya has a film with cinematographer-turned-actor KV Anand with whom the actor has previously worked in Ayan and Maatrraan.

