Netflix's Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gets star-heavy premiere in Mumbai

A host of stars including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who feature in Sacred Games, India's first Netflix original series, were present at the premiere, along with the directors, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Well ain't those the money shots! With #SaifAliKhan walking in, the gang's officially all here with the cast and crew in the house ready for the World Premiere of @NetflixIndia's #SacredGames #SacredGamesAtMAMI pic.twitter.com/1WOve5Lnwn — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) June 28, 2018

Ever since its announcement, the series has been in the buzz and its 28 June premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded event.

Nawazuddin was accompanied by his Thackeray film director Abhijit Panse, besides filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set to foray into the digital world with Amazon Prime India's The Forgotten Army, was also present.

Others at the premiere included Radhika Apte, who plays an intelligence officer in the series. Then there was Chitrangada Singh, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja-Sippy, Sulagna Panigrahi, Meghana Kaushik and Evelyn Sharma.

The upcoming brigade of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also present.

Saif will be seen playing Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer in the eight-episode series that starts on 6 July.

He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) journey to the centre of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.

Popular rapper DIVINE has composed two songs for Sacred Games titled 'Jungli Sher' and 'Kaam 25' which are generating a positive response from the audience.





Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 11:11 AM