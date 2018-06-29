You are here:

Netflix's Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gets star-heavy premiere in Mumbai

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,29 2018 10:34:04 IST

A host of stars including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who feature in Sacred Games, India's first Netflix original series, were present at the premiere, along with the directors, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Ever since its announcement, the series has been in the buzz and its 28 June premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded event.

Nawazuddin was accompanied by his Thackeray film director Abhijit Panse, besides filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set to foray into the digital world with Amazon Prime India's The Forgotten Army, was also present.

Others at the premiere included Radhika Apte, who plays an intelligence officer in the series. Then there was Chitrangada Singh, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja-Sippy, Sulagna Panigrahi, Meghana Kaushik and Evelyn Sharma.

The upcoming brigade of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also present.

Saif will be seen playing Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer in the eight-episode series that starts on 6 July.

He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) journey to the centre of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.

Popular rapper DIVINE has composed two songs for Sacred Games titled 'Jungli Sher' and 'Kaam 25' which are generating a positive response from the audience.



Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Sacred Games will be a four-part series; says filming live made for 'trippy' experience

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 11:11 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Divine #Nawazuddin Siddiqui #Netflix #NowStreaming #Radhika Apte #Sacred Games #Saif Ali Khan #TuneIn

also see

Sacred Games: DIVINE embraces gullies of Mumbai in new track Kaam 25 for Netflix original

Sacred Games: DIVINE embraces gullies of Mumbai in new track Kaam 25 for Netflix original

Lust Stories: Netflix's anthology is a between-the-sheets reading of conflicts that arise outside the bedroom

Lust Stories: Netflix's anthology is a between-the-sheets reading of conflicts that arise outside the bedroom

Anurag Kashyap on working with Radhika Apte in Lust Stories: 'I feel I can push her anywhere. She is very honest'

Anurag Kashyap on working with Radhika Apte in Lust Stories: 'I feel I can push her anywhere. She is very honest'