Sacred Games trailer: Netflix series teases an intensely thrilling cat-and-mouse game between Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Netflix's big-ticket India original series Sacred Games, starring Bollywood biggies Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, got its first official trailer on Wednesday.

As the trailer opens, Nawazuddin's crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde tells Saif's Sartaj Singh, a seasoned but cynical Mumbai police officer, "You life is going to change. You have 25 days to save your city." With less than a month to save his city, the stakes begin to mount as Sartaj seeks more information on his target and capture the powerful leader of the notorious G-Company. It soon becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Also watch — Sacred Games teaser introduces backdrop of Mumbai, in voices of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Netflix show's gritty realism and visual aesthetic reminds you of shows like Narcos and films like City of God.

Also read — Sacred Games was a book screaming for a screen adaptation; will Netflix original do justice to Vikram Chandra's novel?

The much-awaited show, produced by Phantom Films, is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra.

The series is co-directed by acclaimed filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane (Udaan, Lootera, Trapped and, more recently, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) and Anurag Kashyap (Black Friday, Dev D, Ugly, Udta Punjab). Sacred Games marks their first big foray into directing for the small screen.

Sacred Games is scheduled to premiere on 6 July on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:



With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 10:55 AM