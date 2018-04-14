Sacred Games teaser introduces backdrop of Mumbai, in voices of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Netflix India's much-awaited series Sacred Games has finally made its first call, as the series' teaser was released on Twitter on 14 April.

The teaser, forty-six-second long, is a montage of the city of Mumbai (or as the caption mentions 'Bambai') as 'the great equaliser'. The video shows the whole megapolis — the sea, the skyrises, the slums, the people — in its entirety, possibly also in the most realistic manner.

The video opens with the voice of Saif Ali Khan and later Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes over. The realistic and microscopic view of the city also makes the overall experience gritty and unnerving. It is known that this eight-part series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel Sacred Games. Along with Khan and Siddiqui, Radhika Apte will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Directed by both Anurag Kashyap (Nawazuddin's track) and Vikramaditya Motwane (Saif and Radhika's track). It will be bankrolled by Kashyap, Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films.

According to Netflix, the series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of G-Company.

Sacred Games is slated to stream on Netflix from 6 July.

