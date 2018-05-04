Sacred Games teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays gangster with a God complex in Mumbai's seedy underbelly

Netflix's first Indian original series, Sacred Games, now has a second teaser.

In the 54-second long clip, you see Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) light a match and set fire to a large area in front of him as he sits on a couch and smokes a cigarette. Gaitonde then says, "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai" ("Sometimes I feel I am God"). The teaser is then swarmed with images of Mumbai, and Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte's characters running around with guns in the city's seedy underbelly. There are fast-moving visuals of gold bars, stacks of cash, dance bars, and drug deals. There are men dragging around dead bodies and carrying machine guns to shoot indiscriminately.

Even if you're a god, betrayal is the only truth. Presenting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the Netflix original series, Sacred Games. Premieres 6th July 2018.@SacredGames_TV pic.twitter.com/BEHMrLypZk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 4, 2018

The trailer shows us that the world of criminals, the police, glamour, and politicians will intertwine in Sacred Games. The teaser ends with Ganesh Gaitonde asking, "Bhagwan ko maante ho?" (Do you believe in God?) over a stunned and scared expression of Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh. Surveen Chawla is also seen in the latest teaser.

The first teaser for Sacred Games introduced the backdrop of Mumbai in voices of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sacred Games will be an eight-part series and is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Surveen Chawla in a pivotal roles. The show has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and has been produced by Kashyap, Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films.

According to Netflix, the series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of G-Company. It is set to premiere on Netflix on 6 July.

