Saif Ali Khan reveals Sacred Games will be a four-part series; says filming live made for 'trippy' experience

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Netflix's Sacred Games, which marks his transition from films to digital. The series will bring to screen Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel of the same name and is a brainchild of Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.

In an interview with DNA, Khan reveals that the whole book will be adapted on screen and the show will run across four seasons. The next season will start filming in September and each season will have eight episodes. The whole show will have a total of 32 episodes.

He also reveals that the makers will release a new season each year if things go right. In Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan plays a Sikh cop alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays a Godlike gangster. He also reveals that in order to know the ropes of his character, he stayed in a Punjabi colony and did everything that his daily life is devoid of.

Sacred Games will reportedly cover a lot of places in Mumbai that mainstream cinema hasn't yet reached. Saif tells DNA, "It has been trippy because we filmed live at locations and Mumbai is so cinematic. If you go to a public toilet, you will be screaming, ‘Where am I?’ but you can capture that in a scene. I’m hoping people see a lot of locations in Sacred Games which no film could show because we could get in there with our equipment.

Last seen in Kaalakaandi, Khan seems to consciously be taking up unconventional projects which seem to be creatively stimulating. His Sacred Games starts streaming on Netflix on 6 July.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 11:41 AM