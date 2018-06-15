Sacred Games: DIVINE embraces gullies of Mumbai in new track Kaam 25 for Netflix original

Rapper and composer DIVINE launches a brand new track titled 'Kaam 25' for the Netflix original series Sacred Games. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the eight-episode thriller follows the riveting journey of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a seasoned police officer, and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte), an intelligence officer, to the centre of a mysterious web woven the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Known for his love for the city, DIVINE wholeheartedly embraces the gullies of Mumbai, much like the ethos of the series. 'Kaam 25' captures the essence of the Maximum City and is all set to kick-start the Sacred Games on 6 July.

DIVINE, on his collaboration with Netflix, said, "'Kaam 25' has been one of the best projects to work on as it revolves around Mumbai and from a songwriting point of view, it was quite interesting as well. I’m a fan of all the actors involved in the show, I’m also a huge fan of the directors so it was pretty cool to be asked to do something for Sacred Games."

With his track, DIVINE represents the voice of Sartaj Singh, a cynical, struggling police officer who has only 25 days to save his city.

The song will be available on the major streaming services, on Monday.

(Also read: Sacred Games was a book screaming for a screen adaptation; will Netflix original do justice to Vikram Chandra's novel?)

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 14:50 PM