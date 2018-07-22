National Award-winning composers Ajay-Atul to score music for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat

Ajay-Atul, the National Award-winning musical duo, have been roped in to score the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama Panipat. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the film will depict the story behind third battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Gowariker confirmed the composers' involvement in the project on Twitter with a couple of photographs:

Known for their boisterous style, Ajay-Atul are currently riding high on the success of Dhadak's music, for which they had to rehash their original music from Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The two have earlier worked on films such as Agneepath, Singham and PK, both collectively and in an individual capacity. With projects such as Panipat, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, 2018 seems to be a packed year for the duo.

Produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World, Panipat is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 15:05 PM