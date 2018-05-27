Panipat producer Rohit Shelatkar on upcoming film: We’ve never heard of a story of such bravery, magnitude

Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film, Panipat: The Great Betrayal promises to be another epic historical tale to hit Indian theatres in 2019. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Panipat is being bankrolled by a London-based pharma magnate Rohit Shelatkar.

According to a report by DNA, the once-Mumbaikar revealed that he has been researching about the Third Battle of Panipat (the premise around which Gowariker's film is set) for over five years now.

On collaborating with the Lagaan filmmaker, Shelatkar said that he has been an appreciator of the director's past films and that both of them shared a keen interest in the Panipat battle. It is reported that while Arjun and Kriti were Gowariker's choice, the name of Sanjay Dutt was suggested by Shelatkar — a casting that both the director and the producer consider "brilliant", adds the DNA repo rt.

While previously there have been films around Maratha warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji or Sambhaji, Gowariker's Panipat details the life and sacrifice of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Speaking about the film and its storyline, Shelatkar says, "We’ve never heard of a story of such bravery and magnitude where one army with limited resources travelled a thousand miles to help another in their war with the invaders. The Marathas had no personal motive for fighting alongside the Moghuls against the invading Afghan army led by Ahmad Shah Abdali...But despite Abdali’s victory, he lost a lot more and Afghans never invaded India after this battle. Yes, Bhau sacrificed his life, but there are many reasons that will change the view of not just Maharashtrians, but Indians all over."

Ajay-Atul, the talented music composer duo has been roped in to score the music for Panipat. A colossal set of Shanivar Wada (of Pune) will be erected in Mumbai by art director Nitin Desai. Panipat: The Great Betrayal is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 13:15 PM