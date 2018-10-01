Daisy Shah on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations: As a woman, I stand by her

A bevy of celebrities have extended support to Tanushree Dutta after she leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. The latest actor to speak in favour of Dutta is Daisy Shah, who was also the assistant choreographer on Horn Ok Pleassss on the sets of which the alleged incident took place. Maintaining that she does not know what transpired on the day when Dutta was allegedly harassed by the senior actor, Shah says that being a woman, she stands by Dutta.

Shah's job as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya was to make Dutta learn the steps. "We rehearsed for 3-4 days before shooting song and on the sets also for first 2 days everything went very swiftly and on the third day something happened which I am not aware of but Tanushree, being a woman, she has come out and she has said that this is what she has gone through. So I totally sympathize with her," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Shah, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3, said people should not call Dutta's act a publicity stunt as it is never easy to talk about one's sexual harassment story. Shah said that because her job was to manage some 60-70 backup dancers, she did not know what was happening between Dutta, Patekar, the director and the choreographer. However, she corroborated bits of Dutta's account of the incident. "( In the midst of the commotion) Tanushree’s car’s wind shield had cracked and she had she had locked herself in the vanity van for almost 3-4 hours," she told the publication.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta responds to Bollywood support over harassment row: Actions should align with tweets

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 09:14 AM