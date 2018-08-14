You are here:

Mouni Roy dismisses reports of Salman Khan recommending her name for Akshay Kumar's Gold

FP Staff

Aug,14 2018 12:58:21 IST

Mouni Roy, who is going to make her Bollywood debut in Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, dismissed all reports of Salman Khan recommending her name for the sports film in an interview to Bombay Times.

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in 'Naino Ne Baandhi' from Gold. Youtube screengrab

Mouni Roy plays Monobina Das, a Bengali woman in Gold. Youtube screengrab

Rumours of the actor having bagged the role at the recommendation of Salman Khan had been circulating for a while, especially since she appeared in an episode of Bigg Boss season 11 alongside the Race 3 actor. Mouni Roy, who has appeared in a number of superhit TV shows such as Naagin and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, expressed her hurt at such rumours gaining traction and her credibility as an actor being questioned.

"Is it so unbelievable that after acting for 10 years and being a Bengali, I can’t land a Bengali character’s role by myself..." Mouni was quoted as saying by Bombay Times. Further, the actress insisted that such questions were directed towards the producer of Gold, Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the interview, Mouni clarified that although she loves and respects Salman immensely, his production company played no role in her getting the role.

"Let me clarify that I have not got a single call from Salman Khan’s production house for any role" the actress told the daily.

Mouni Roy will be seen portraying Monobina Das in Gold, directed by Reema Kagti. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh will also be seen in the film in key roles.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 12:58 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bengali #Bigg Boss #Bollywood #Gold #Mouni Roy #Naagin #QnA #Reema Kagti #Salman Khan

