Ekta Kapoor congratulates Mouni Roy on her debut film Gold, says she's proud of the Naagin actress

Ekta Kapoor was all praises for Gold actress Mouni Roy when the producer was launching the trailer for her next film, Laila Majnu. As per reports in The Indian Express, Kapoor confessed that she believed in the concept that the person responsible for giving the first chance to someone was always bigger than anyone else. Proud of Mouni's success, Ekta added,"Today, Mouni is being launched (in films). Whenever her name is taken, mine is taken with her."

When asked what advice she would like to give her Naagin actress, Kapoor said Mouni was "adorable" and that she should always remain the kind of person she inherently is. "I pray that this girl with a heart of gold shines like gold on screen.” added Ekta.

Reports in Bollywoodlife.com state that even though Mouni was unable to feature in the new series of Naagin, she would be essaying the role of Mehrunissa in Kapoor’s upcoming web series.

Mouni will also feature in few other films apart from Gold. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Roy will be portrayed in a negative role in the film. She is also a part of the John Abraham-starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter as well as Made In China where she will be featured opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, releases on Independence Day, 15 August.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:06 PM