Bigg Boss 12 promo sees Salman Khan as a teacher; three more teasers planned for upcoming season

The first promo for Bigg Boss season 12 has been dropped, featuring Salman Khan in a classroom consisting of students including a pair of twins, a rapper, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair and an electrician.

CEO of Colors Raj Nayak shared the promo on Twitter on 12 August, officially introducing the theme for this year's instalment, of contestants participating in the reality show in pairs.

As per a DNA report, actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Vibha Chibber and son Puru Chibber, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, Danny D and Mahika Sharma were some of the pairs who were approached for the show.

A source told the publication that three more promos, with Salman in three different avatars, will be rolled out in the next one month. The Race 3 actor will be seen as a government employee, opining on the pros and cons of the job. He will also be seen as a village head in another promo, the source revealed to DNA.

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on 16 September on Colors TV.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 11:55 AM