Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar starrer to hit cinemas on 15 August along with Prabhas' Saaho

The release date of Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, has been finalised. Touted as India's first space film, it will hit theatres on Independence Day (15 August) this year. Mission Mangal stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen with Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi.

However, it will clash with Prabhas' highly-anticipated Bollywood debut Saaho, directed by Sujeeth. The cast also includes Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. It was previously reported that Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 crore. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and will also be dubbed in Japanese.

OFFICIAL... No change in release date... #MissionMangal to release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi... Directed by Jagan Shakti. #IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/ERe8DUgEW0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2019

Mission Mangal, touted as India's first space drama has been produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who has directed the actor in Padman, is also one of the producers. Meanwhile, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced Saaho with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 09:44:10 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.