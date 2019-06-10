Saaho: Teaser for Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas' film to be unveiled on 14 June, makers announce with new poster

In the run-up to the release of the highly-anticipated Saaho, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor. They announced announced that the teaser will be dropped on 14 June.

Dressed in denims and jacket, Shraddha looks menacing as she points her revolver towards the audience.

Shraddha, who will be making her debut in Telugu films with the feature, is going to play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated, Prabhas said in a report by Gulf News.

Check out Saaho's new poster here

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

While the film is trilingual (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil), Mumbai Mirror has found that it will also be dubbed in Japanese.

It was previously reported that Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth and is slated to hit theatres on 15 August.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 17:18:19 IST

