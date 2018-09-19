Kaashi trailer: Sharman Joshi is on a mission to find his missing sister amid mind games, red tape

The trailer of Kaashi, a thriller starring Sharman Joshi as the eponymous character and Aishwarya Devan, is a different kind of an ode to the city. In the Dhiraj Kumar directorial, Joshi plays a distressed brother searching for his sister, Ganga, who disappears into thin air one day. However, his real fight begins when some people around him refuse to even acknowledge Ganga's existence.

Taking the legal route to find his sister becomes more difficult for Kaashi as he now must make the authorities believe that Ganga is a real person. However, when it becomes impossible to figure out who is lying and who is telling the truth about his sister, he places his trust in Aishwarya Devan, who plays a journalist. Both of them fight red tape in a lawless land ruled by mindless politicians. As their search for Ganga continues, they learn some shocking details about her and the life she led behind the facade of regularity.

A new poster for the film was also released on Twitter.

Sharman Joshi... First look poster of #Kaashi - In Search Of Ganga... Costars Aishwarya Devan... Directed by Dhiraj Kumar... 26 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/dMIG5Wzv5z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2018

Kaashi releases on 26 October, 2018.

Watch the trailer of Kaashi here:

