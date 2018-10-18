Kathanayakudu: Vidya Balan teases glimpse as Basavatarakam from NTR biopic in Instagram story

Days after Rakul Preet Singh unveiled her look as Sridevi in the NTR biopic, Vidya Balan teased a glimpse of her character as NTR's wife in Kathanayakudu.

Balan took to Instagram stories and shared her look from the film, and wrote : “What do I see?"

With a stoic expression, Balan is seen sitting in front of a mirror, donning a white silk sari with a maroon border and a gajra perched atop her loose bun.

In an earlier interview, Balan had spoken about playing a real person onscreen, that too someone who is not that well known."People knew of her but they didn’t know her and that is interesting for me as an actor. It’s a biopic on NTR and while Basavatarakam is not NTR, she is extremely integral to his story and that’s why I’m doing this film. I’m looking forward to the experience," she said to Bombay Times.

As per reports, she had also taken music lessons since the role demanded her to play the harmonium for a brief period since in the film.

Bankrolled by N Balakrishna along with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri, the NTR biopic will also feature a star-studded cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jisshu Sengupta and Rana Daggubati. Recently, the makers declared that the film will be released in two parts. While the first, titled Kathanayakudu, will hit the screens on 9 January, Mahanayakudu, the second instalment, will release on 24 January.

