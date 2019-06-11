Men in Black International: Siddhant Chaturvedi gets Chris Hemsworth to translate popular Bollywood dialogues

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to voice Chris Hemsworth's character Agent H in the Hindi version of Men in Black: International. Ahead of the film's release, Siddhant got an opportunity to interact with the Thor actor. Between holding some Hindi-English translation quizzes, Siddhant also donned his Gully Boy MC Sher avatar and dedicated a rap to Chris' Agent H.

Would Chris Hemsworth find Siddhant Chaturvedi ‘worthy’ as desi Agent H? Watch this video to find out. #MIBInternational in cinemas June 14. #MenInBlackhttps://t.co/Tmwe6tiY48 — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) June 11, 2019

Siddhant began the interaction by stating that he is a huge fan of the actor and if he is worthy enough (referencing Chris's dialogue from Thor) of voicing him for the film. Siddhant then offers to translate some of the film’s more popular lines in Hindi. “Come on, the world’s not going to save itself,” Chris says. Other line he throws at Siddhant include “Just point at the bad guys and pull the trigger,” which he translates using Hindi slang. Later, Siddhant challenges the actor to translate some popular Hindi film dialogues like “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain", "Picture abhi baaki hai” and “Apna time ayega” which surprisingly Chris is able to do so without any glitch.

The fourth instalment in the Men in Black series sees Tessa Thompson's character Agent M assigned on a mission to London with Chris's Agent H to root out a malicious alien force called The Hive. Directed by F Gary Gray, the film also stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.

Men in Black: International is slated to release on 14 June in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu in India.

