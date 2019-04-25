Men In Black International trailer: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson team up to save Earth from The Hive

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, actors Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite in the spy-action comedy, Men in Black International. A new trailer released by Sony Pictures on 25 April shows Chris and Tessa donning classic black suit and shades, and taking on aliens to protect Earth.

If everyone could just look right here… 🕶️ Watch the new trailer for #MIBInternational, in theaters June 14. pic.twitter.com/5kJq2brDwa — Men In Black (@MenInBlack) April 25, 2019

The fourth installment in the series reveals that Tessa's character Agent M has been assigned on a mission to London with Chris's Agent H to root out a malicious alien force called The Hive, intergalactic shape shifters who can turn into anything or anyone, including the MiB agents.

Men In Black: International also features Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by F Gary Gray, who previously helmed films like The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. Men In Black: International is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway; Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, while Steven Spielberg is executive producing.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on 14 June.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 14:35:59 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.