Meghan Markle has got hold of a talent agency who is very aggressively marketing her and is working on getting some big contract for her. And with the collapse of the Spotify deal, this move is kind of a damage control. Meghan is going to be the new face for Dior. The Duchess of Sussex becomes the new face for a fashion house in a bid by her management company in a bid to reinvent her image.

Experts have suggested that she could become one of the highest paid influencers in the world if she chose to endorse major fashion labels. This news comes just after Harry and Meghan’s ties are cut Spotify after it was revealed they didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout. A Dior deal will focus on the positive image of a strong, successful woman. According to Royal Fashion News, Harry and Meghan signal a new income stream with a designer sponsorship deal.

GB news said that Meghan is more about ‘me’ than ‘we’. Meghan from the very beginning has been quite a control freak by first taking Harry away from the country and then doing a docuseries with Netflix.

There is no doubt that Meghan has been an extremely self-centered person, only concerned about building her own reputation. She has done that before to get public sympathy by bad-mouthing about the British Royal family. She considered herself to be a Hollywood star and now she prefers to stay away from Harry and the troubles that he is in.

Spotify recently dropped Meghan Markle’s podcast on its platform, citing its failure to meet the productivity benchmark. Expert Richard Fitzwilliams also blasted the end of the Spotify deal as a “shocking failure”. He added: “The idea was that several series would be produced. Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”

Earlier, Firstpost had written on how Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s famous audio deal, ‘Archetypes’ podcast, could not make the profit expected. Looks like nothing is working for Harry and Meghan. First it was the clash with the British Royal family and now Meghan and Harry’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast fails to rake cash after Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for the show. And not to forget Harry and Meghan’s rumored divorce.

Meghan can be really ruthless for success and popularity and very cleverly she is cutting the chain with Harry and pushing him to isolation. Royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin has said Meghan Markle is “cutting the chain” from Prince Harry after his solo appearance at the US Department of Defense’s Warrior Games this week. Levin told GB News host Dan Wootton the Duchess of Sussex isn’t “supporting him”. “She’s not there to support him and I think that is a big sign because the things he has gone through with the Queen’s death, his grandfather’s death and the coronation all on his own.” Levin said.

In fact, it was Meghan who was the mastermind behind King Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. She was even called the agent of destruction and hence she can go to any length to be successful.

