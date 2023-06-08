Harry & Meghan’s Archetypes failed, Spotify paid Duchess more than $18 million

Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s famous audio deal, ‘Archetypes’ podcast could not make the profit expected. Looks like nothing is working for Harry and Meghan. First it was the clash with the British Royal family and now Meghan and Harry’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast fails to rake cash after Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for the show. And not to forget Harry and Meghan’s rumored divorce.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s famous audio deal could not make the profit expected from it. It was reported that the company paid Markle more than $18 million for her ‘Archetypes’ podcast. The Swedish streaming giant now has to part ways with multiple staffers.

Spotify laid off about six percent of its 6,600 workforce back in January. Redundancies are now said to be reaching two percent of the streaming platform’s workforce, according to New York Post Spotify’s head of podcast business, Sahar Elhabashi, wrote in a blog post, “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce.”

“Unfortunately, this means saying goodbye to close colleagues and friends. We know news like this is never easy, especially for those impacted. These decisions are not something we take lightly. I want to express my appreciation for everything those leaving have done for podcasting and Spotify,” he added.

New York Post report further says that the cuts prove that the company is failing to see the results it had hoped for in the podcast arena — despite pumping billions of dollars into having Markle and Joe Rogan’s podcasts on its platform.

However, Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast has struggled to remain at the top since its debut in August 2022 as by November, the podcast slid down to number 22 in the charts. For his part, Rogan’s podcast suffered a series of controversies ranging from Covid-19 vaccine misinformation to being accused of using racial slurs and making anti-semitic comments.

In 2021, it was reported that Meghan and Harry received a cool $25 million from Spotify for singing on the dotted line for a lucrative audio deal. More recently, Markle was honored at the 48th annual Gracie Awards where she picked up a gong for her podcast — though she was not physically there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has decided to stop creating shows and writing memoirs that criticise the Royal British family. The abrupt change would prevent further attacks on royal family and avoid revealing additional details about their decision to step back from royal duties.

Amidst divorce rumours, Harry and Meghan also said goodbye to Netflix shows and tell-all memoirs. An Insider told the Sun magazine that the couple has run out of material to discuss, which will be welcomed by the audiences and the audiences too are simply tired of their complaints. And if Prince Harry plans to make a journey back to UK without Meghan Markle, which many British experts are speculating, It’s time he stops disgracing the Royal British family.

On the other hand, there is a strong rumour floating around about Harry and Meghan’s divorce. According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

