Agrophobia? Prince Harry had earlier shared in his controversial memoir Spare that he struggled with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that causes intense fear in certain situations, such as among crowds.

According to the Duke’s controversial memoir Spare, Prince Harry mentioned that this fear can be severe enough that people avoid leaving home. Harry wrote: “I was an agoraphobe. Which was nearly impossible given my public role?”

Defying British royal tradition, Harry had opened up on his mental health condition and the difficulties he faced because of the early death of his mother, Lady Diana. He also disclosed that he had to undergo therapy because of agrophobia. But the obvious question that might come to the readers’ minds is that why we talking about Harry’s mental health condition all over again?

Well, it is important and mostly it is all the more important to understand the trauma that Harry is going through again because of the way he has been used by Meghan Markle and now the divorce rumour. Instead of helping Harry with his mental condition, Meghan is separating herself from him, claims a veteran royal biographer. And that she wants to take full custody of their two children. Harry has a mental health issue and Meghan is not doing anything to help him out.

How did the trigger of mental health happen to Prince Harry?

According to a report published in turnbridge.com, throughout his twenties, Prince Harry feels that he was a problem because he didn’t speak up about his struggles. “I didn’t know how to deal with it,” he explains. And because of this, his suffering affected those around him. No one knew he was hurting. “The only thing about keeping it quiet is that it’s only ever going to make it worse. Not just for you but everybody else around you as well.” In his Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry revealed some of his symptoms and triggers: “Panic attacks, severe anxiety. And 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life. From freaking out every single time I jump in the car and every single time that I see a camera.”

Harry went into detail on this, explaining that he would do anything just to cope with the feelings he was battling silently. Harry says that he was willing to drink and do drugs to escape the things that hurt him. “I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said. This is common of people struggling with a mental illness—they use drugs or alcohol to self-medicate. However, drugs and alcohol can exacerbate mental health symptoms.

How the separation will leave Harry isolated again?

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who has written numerous books about the monarchy, claimed that Meghan was planning to break up with Harry and leave him lonely in America. Speaking on GB News, she said that their relationship had “disintegrated very badly” following the wedding. She added: “If we look back to that day, we discovered later that Meghan had already planned to leave the UK before she actually got married.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims “Isolated” Prince Harry is being abandoned by his “planner and plotter” wife Meghan Markle who is “absolutely separating from him.” The author of Harry: A Biography told GB News host Dan Wootton the Duke of Sussex is “not even in the family house anymore.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.