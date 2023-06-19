Amidst rumoured divorce grifters Harry and Meghan heads for disaster after the collapse of Spotify deal

According to GB News after Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was scrapped by Spotify following just one series, some have suggested that the couple’s empire is “crumbling”. Royal expert Angela Levin has said to The Sun Online that any future projects between the couple will be ‘a disaster’’. Their value isn’t as high as it once was.”

Spotify recently dropped Meghan Markle’s podcast on its platform, citing its failure to meet the productivity benchmark. Page Six have reported that Spotify has called Meghan and Prince Harry as “lazy” and “f**king grifters” over the matter. The couple’s content creation label, Archewell Audio, confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify that the podcast would be axed. It read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The termination of deal by Spotify comes amid reports of financial crunch being faced by Meghan and Harry. As per reports, the bill for the couple’s private security detail amounts to about $2 million a year. Added to that is the cost being incurred by Harry over his legal tussles. They’re not broke. But they’re going to have to keep spending their money, instead of banking it,” said a source quoted by Page Six.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams also blasted the end of the Spotify deal as a “shocking failure”. He added: “The idea was that several series would be produced. Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”

Earlier, Firstpost had written on how Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s famous audio deal, ‘Archetypes’ podcast could not make the profit expected. Looks like nothing is working for Harry and Meghan. First it was the clash with the British Royal family and now Meghan and Harry’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast fails to rake cash after Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for the show. And not to forget Harry and Meghan’s rumored divorce.

According to speculation , Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s famous audio deal could not make the profit expected from it. It was reported that the company paid Markle more than $18 million for her ‘Archetypes’ podcast. The Swedish streaming giant now has to part ways with multiple staffers.

Spotify laid off about six percent of its 6,600 workforce back in January. Redundancies are now said to be reaching two percent of the streaming platform’s workforce, according to New York Post Spotify’s head of podcast business, Sahar Elhabashi, wrote in a blog post, “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce.”

Goodbye to Netflix shows for Harry and Meghan

Amidst divorce rumours, Harry and Meghan also said goodbye to Netflix shows and tell-all memoirs. An Insider told the Sun magazine that the couple has run out of material to discuss, which will be welcomed by the audiences and the audiences too are simply tired of their complaints. And if Prince Harry plans to make a journey back to UK without Meghan Markle, which many British experts are speculating, It’s time he stops disgracing the Royal British family.

On the other hand, there is a strong rumour floating around about Harry and Meghan’s divorce. According to GeoTv report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, according to sources, Prince Harry has a separate room to get away from Meghan Markle.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.