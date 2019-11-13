Marvel Studios honours Stan Lee with new artwork on first death anniversary of legendary comic book writer

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on 12 November, 2018 at age 95. It was reported that he passed away due to cardiac arrest, respiratory and congestive heart failure.

In a Twitter post on 12 November (Tuesday), Marvel honoured Lee's legacy with an illustration of the veteran surrounded by many of the superheroes he helped create.

From Spider-Man to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his imagination on the page. These superheroes would be followed by Iron Man, Thor and Doctor Strange -- all three have churned out many money-spinning film franchises.

Here is the post

Join us and True Believers across the world as we remember Stan Lee. https://t.co/bkctPC27Wg — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 13, 2019

He often made appearances at comic book conventions and lectured at colleges. Lee continued to play an important role as Marvel transitioned into television during the 1980s, serving as narrator on animated series like Incredible Hulk.

Lee also made cameos in a total of 26 movies, beginning with The Trial of the Incredible Hulk in 1989 and ending with a posthumous one in Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr dedicated his People's Choice Awards win to the late Lee. "Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers. And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy," said the actor in his acceptance speech, according to Daily Mail.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

