Mardaani 2: Teaser of Rani Mukerji's 2014 cop thriller sequel to be attached with YRF's upcoming action film War

The teaser of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 will be attached to Yash Raj Films' upcoming action flick War. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, War is releasing in theatres on 2 October, along with Chiranjeevi's multilingual tentpole, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Todd Philips' DC film Joker.

Check out the announcement here

#Mardaani2 teaser trailer attached to #War... Stars Rani Mukerji... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 13 Dec 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/8JEqx2KdrN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2019

The other teaser that will be debuted with War is Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

A sequel to the 2014 crime drama Mardaani, Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first instalment. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the sequel. Her character busted a child trafficking racket in the original movie.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain, who can be termed as 'pure evil', as per an earlier report. There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel. Producer Aditya Chopra is set to launch a new face as the antagonist.

The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. In the film, Tahir Raj Bhasin was launched as the antagonist by YRF.

Mardaani 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on 13 December.

Rani's last feature film was yet another Yash Raj production titled Hichki. The film depicted her as a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder. Although the film received mixed reviews, it became the sixth Indian film to rake in Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 09:00:17 IST