Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer Mardaani 2 is set to release this year with Yash Raj Films announcing that the much-awaited cop thriller will release on 13 December. Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She has earlier featured in the hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be termed as 'pure evil.' There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel.

Aditya Chopra is set to launch a new face as the antagonist. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first Mardaani film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 has been shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan.

Rani's last feature film was yet another Yash Raj production titled Hichki. The film depicted her as a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder. Although the film received mixed reviews, it became the sixth Indian film to rake in Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.

