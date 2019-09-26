Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer 2: Chiranjeevi preps his battalion to wage war against British Army

The second trailer of Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated historical epic, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was released on Thursday. Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The one-minute long trailer features Narasimha Reddy prepping to fight a rebellion against the British Army, after learning that they hiked the taxes for the crops grown by him and his people. The teaser further produces glimpses of warfare, with a determined Narasimha declaring his paramount goal is to get India independence from the British Raj.

Check out the trailer here

Get ready to witness the MASSIVE BATTLEFIELD in theatres from October 2nd. Watch the #SyeRaaTrailer2 now!https://t.co/du3A7seXJa — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) September 26, 2019

The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Niharika, and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer, and the editing is by A Sreekar Prasad, according to IMDb.

The film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. India Today mentions the VFX alone cost Rs 45 crore, and nearly 17 studios across the world have worked on the visual effects. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No 150 in 2017.

Ram had told Firstpost he wanted to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddyto fulfill his father's lifelong dream. "Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life.' He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open on 2 October, and will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It has also been dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 11:01:46 IST