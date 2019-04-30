Mardaani 2 first Look: Rani Mukerji returns as no-nonsense police officer in sequel to 2014 cop drama

After making a mark at the international box office with Hitchki, Rani Mukerji has returned the screens with the upcoming crime thriller Mardaani 2. The makers released her first look from the film on social media on 30 April.

Rani makes a formidable cop in the image shared on Twitter. The film will be helmed by Gopi Puthran, and will be produced under the Yash Raj banner.

Here's the first look... Rani Mukerji in #Mardaani2... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/xtaCofVbU3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

A sequel to the 2014 crime drama Mardaani, Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Puthran, who had written the first film. In the franchise, the actress plays a senior police inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her character busts a child trafficking racket in the first instalment.

Rani's last feature film was yet another Yash Raj production titled Hichki. The film depicted her as a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder. Although the film received mixed reviews, it became the sixth Indian film to rake in Rs 100 crore at the Chinese box office after Aamir Khan's PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.

The makers of Mardaani 2 are aiming for a 2019 release.

