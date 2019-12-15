Mardaani 2, cop drama starring Rani Mukerji, leaked online within hours of theatrical release

Rani Mukerji's new film, Mardaani 2, was leaked online just hours after it was screened in theatres, according to a Pinkvilla report. The report states that the HD print of the film has been made available for streaming and illegal download on websites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla, among others.

Mardaani 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani and marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran.

Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart has also been a victim of piracy, writers Indian Express. The fantasy drama was leaked online by Tamilrockers. Helmed by Jake Kasdan, collected a total of Rs 6.20 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

Piracy has been a major problem for filmmakers as the film's box office collections get affected. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, Adithya Varma and Simmba were victims of piracy.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 12:43:52 IST