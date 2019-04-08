You are here:

Majili: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's film leaked on piracy website TamilRockers days after release

FP Staff

Apr 08, 2019 11:56:52 IST

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's latest outing Majili fell victim to piracy as the film has been leaked online by notorious piracy website TamilRockers, reports Tollywood.Net

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Majili. Twitter

Majili traces the life of cricketer Poorna (Naga Chaitanya), who is heartbroken after a failed relationship and career. The support and encouragement from his wife Sravani (Samantha) brings him out of his lull. The film also witnesses Subba Raju, Posani Krishna Murali and Ramesh Rao play pivotal roles.

In the recent past, Tamil Rockers has become infamous for leaking a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films, including PettaViswasam, Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven, Super Deluxe and Thadam were leaked within a day of their release. Tamil Rockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of HindostanMost recently, John Abraham's espionage drama Romeo Akbar Walter also fell prey to piracy.

Despite having been banned by the government, the piracy site remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by courts, including the Madras High CourtTamil Rockers operates with impunity.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 11:58:33 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Majili , Naga Chaitanya , online piracy , Samantha Akkineni , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Southside , TamilRockers

