Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi's latest film, leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers

Vijay Sethupathi's latest outing Super Deluxe was leaked by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The film has been written and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Super Deluxe also stars Samantha Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Bagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles.

According International Business Times, the pirated print of the film surfaced on the internet on the day of its release itself. Despite being banned, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan.

The HD print of Akshay Kumar's last film 2.0 featuring Rajnikanth was also leaked within a few hours of its release. Recently, Kumar's historical drama Kesari was also found on the website a day after hitting the theatres.

In February, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked that more government attention should be paid to issues pertaining to online piracy as it's a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 11:10:30 IST